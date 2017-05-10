Syracuse couple to tie knot after losing 578 pounds
But his dream will come true Saturday when Brower ties the knot with a woman he met in an East Syracuse gym where he lost 458 pounds. Brower, 32, and his fiance, Andrea Masella, 24, are kindred spirits with a lot in common, including struggling with weight.
