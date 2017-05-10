Syracuse contractor gets year in jail for stealing snowplow that left 'huge tracks'
A Syracuse contractor was sentenced to a year in jail today after admitting that he stole a $53,000 snowplow from the Empower Federal Credit Union parking lot on Erie Boulevard West. Michael Schrader, 44, repaid the cost of the stolen snowplow, which has never been recovered.
