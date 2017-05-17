Syracuse community garden brings children back to nature
The Brady Faith Center's Stone Soup Community Education Garden hosted two classes from the MANOS duel language early education program at Seymour Elementary School. The community garden is on Gifford St. on Syracuse's Near West Side.
