Syracuse Class of 2017 target Jordan Tucker announces he's been offered by Duke

Syracuse got some additional competition in its chase for Jordan Tucker, when the small forward received a scholarship offer from Duke on Sunday. Syracuse and Georgia Tech appeared to be the favorites for Tucker, who is expected to make a decision soon.

