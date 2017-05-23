Syracuse City School District is No. 1 for number of homeless students outside of NYC
The district had 2,464 homeless students -- more than any school district in the state, except New York City, according to state data. That's slightly more than 10 percent of the student population of 21,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|5 hr
|Ts lover
|6
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Ifart
|24
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|Tue
|msingleton
|2
|Old Cicero High School
|May 20
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|May 19
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC