Syracuse basketball target Hameir Wright hasn't closed the door on reclassification

Wright, a four-star Albany product, told ESPN that he hasn't closed the door on reclassifying to 2018, but the plan is to still take a year at prep school. Kansas, Michigan State, Miami, Syracuse, Villanova, Maryland and UCLA are all involved with Wright.

