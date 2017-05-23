Syracuse basketball recruiting: Slova...

Syracuse basketball recruiting: Slovakian forward Marek Dolezaj commits to Orange

Marek Dolezaj, a Class of 2017 forward out of Slovakia, has committed to the Syracuse Orange , as he revealed to Scout.com on Tuesday . Scouting service Europhopes originally tweeted the news on Sunday afternoon.

