Syracuse-Based National Guard Unit Ge...

Syracuse-Based National Guard Unit Getting New Commander

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A New York Army National Guard unit based in Syracuse is getting a new commander who's a veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan. Col. Christopher Cronin, of Victor in western New York, is taking command of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony being held Saturday morning at Fort Drum in northern New York, home to National Guard facilities and the Army's 10th Mountain Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ts melanie? (May '16) Sun ts lover 4
Old Cicero High School Sat oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys Fri Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11) May 17 Are You FOREAL 36
can someone explain to me the butternutters? May 17 GROSS 3
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC