Syracuse-Based National Guard Unit Getting New Commander

A New York Army National Guard unit based in Syracuse is getting a new commander who's a veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan. Col. Christopher Cronin, of Victor in western New York, is taking command of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony being held Saturday morning at Fort Drum in northern New York, home to National Guard facilities and the Army's 10th Mountain Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.