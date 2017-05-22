Syracuse-Based National Guard Unit Getting New Commander
A New York Army National Guard unit based in Syracuse is getting a new commander who's a veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan. Col. Christopher Cronin, of Victor in western New York, is taking command of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony being held Saturday morning at Fort Drum in northern New York, home to National Guard facilities and the Army's 10th Mountain Division.
