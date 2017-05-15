Syracuse-area restaurants: What opene...

Syracuse-area restaurants: What opened, closed and relaunched in 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Muddy Waters opened in 2014, featuring Louisiana and New Orleans dishes, seafood and barbecue. Taylor also owns Sammy Malone's, upstairs from Muddy Waters, which bills itself as an upscale pub and features one of Central New York's best craft beer selections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 13 JustSomeGuy 3
Old Cicero High School May 11 Pubert 1
help wanted new nightclub syracuse May 11 Truth 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) May 11 joe 15
Tom Anelli. BEWARE May 10 bet 5
Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr May 9 Jbomb 2
Wolf's Den May 7 wad shooter 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC