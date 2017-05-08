Syracuse airport adds pet-pooping station to terminal
A photo shows the new room, located just past the security checkpoint in Terminal A. It includes a grassy area for travelers' furry friends to go to the bathroom, as well as a dog waste station for discarding poop as needed. According to its website , the airport already has outdoor pet relief areas in the front and side of the terminal.
