Syracuse airport adds pet-pooping sta...

Syracuse airport adds pet-pooping station to terminal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A photo shows the new room, located just past the security checkpoint in Terminal A. It includes a grassy area for travelers' furry friends to go to the bathroom, as well as a dog waste station for discarding poop as needed. According to its website , the airport already has outdoor pet relief areas in the front and side of the terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
help wanted new nightclub syracuse 4 hr STUDIO54 1
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 15 hr bet 2
Wolf's Den Sun wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Sun wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Sun wad shooter 4
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) Sun gay retard 22
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Sat JustSomeGuy 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC