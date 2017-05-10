Suspect stabs teen in back during fig...

Suspect stabs teen in back during fight, Syracuse police say

16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back Wednesday during a dispute with another person, Syracuse police said. Officers were called at 1:53 p.m. to the 800 block of Highland Street on the North Side for a report of a stabbing.

