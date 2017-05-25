'Survivor' winner revealed; Brad Culp...

'Survivor' winner revealed; Brad Culpepper still makes family, Syracuse proud

12 hrs ago

Syracuse University got a lot of screen time on the 34th season of " Survivor ," even though the entire show took place on an island in Fiji. Brad Culpepper , a former NFL tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, became a Central New York favorite on "Survivor: Game Changers" when he wore a Syracuse hat throughout the reality competition.

