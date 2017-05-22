Skating Coach Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges
A Syracuse man man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 15. Vonzwehl is accused of committing the sex act while he was training the victim at his home in Syracuse over the last two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|26 min
|Rocky roc
|23
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Sun
|ts lover
|4
|Old Cicero High School
|Sat
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|Fri
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|May 17
|Are You FOREAL
|36
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC