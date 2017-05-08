See inside 1872 Syracuse home turned into upscale tattoo parlor
A tattoo parlor has opened in an unlikely place -- a 145-year-old James Street mansion once owned by a former Syracuse mayor. Tattooist Paul Roe opened The James Street Parlour at 457 James St. a week ago after he and his wife, Gina Santucci, spent nearly a year renovating the home, which had been vacant for eight years.
