Secret code of accused Syracuse drug dealers: Doggies, honey buns and hard ball
A 150-page indictment against dozens of Syracuse-area residents charged in a drug conspiracy reveals a secret language developed by the network to avoid detection. The "Operation Bricktown" drug bust led to 52 arrests April 28 as part of a massive cocaine and heroin takedown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|I would stand in ...
|22
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|21 hr
|Tired
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Styxy6950
|35
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|5
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|Apr 28
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|Apr 28
|Yuppp
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|bell
|13
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC