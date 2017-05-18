Royal Indian Grill: Complex flavors satisfy at Syracuse restaurant
We have long been fans of Dosa Grill , the Dewitt restaurant owned by the same people who opened Royal Indian Grill recently. We knew that at Dosa, the buffet is reasonably priced, and everything has its own proper blend of flavors, unlike some Indian buffets where different items taste too much the same.
