Restore city funding for Syracuse land bank

The Greater Syracuse Land Bank is a success story. Since it started operating in earnest in late 2013, the land bank has acquired 1,324 tax-delinquent properties, sold 440 of them, demolished 175 blighted properties, attracted more than $17 million in private investment and collected an extra $11 million in once-delinquent property taxes.

