RESOLUTION TO EXPEND FROM CAPITAL RESERVE fund for vehicle acquisition for the Elizabethtown Fire District WHEREAS, pursuant to General Municipal Law Section 6-g, the Elizabethtown Fire District, Town of Elizabethtown, County of Essex, State of New York, did establish the Fire Apparatus Capital Reserve Fund on June 7, 2016, a capital reserve fund to finance the cost of acquisition of replacement fire fighting vehicles or the acquisition of additional fire fighting vehicles needed to be added to the existing fleet of fire fighting vehicles of the Elizabethtown Fire District, including, but not limited to, ladder, trucks, pumpers, tankers, and rescue vehicles; andWHEREAS, the Elizabethtown Fire District has requested bids for the purchase of a used Tanker Truck pursuant to the bid dated April 28, 2017 and number 2017-2; andWHEREAS, the Elizabethtown Fire District has accepted and awarded ... (more)

