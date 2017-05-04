Resolution to Expend

Resolution to Expend

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denton Publications

RESOLUTION TO EXPEND FROM CAPITAL RESERVE fund for vehicle acquisition for the Elizabethtown Fire District WHEREAS, pursuant to General Municipal Law Section 6-g, the Elizabethtown Fire District, Town of Elizabethtown, County of Essex, State of New York, did establish the Fire Apparatus Capital Reserve Fund on June 7, 2016, a capital reserve fund to finance the cost of acquisition of replacement fire fighting vehicles or the acquisition of additional fire fighting vehicles needed to be added to the existing fleet of fire fighting vehicles of the Elizabethtown Fire District, including, but not limited to, ladder, trucks, pumpers, tankers, and rescue vehicles; andWHEREAS, the Elizabethtown Fire District has requested bids for the purchase of a used Tanker Truck pursuant to the bid dated April 28, 2017 and number 2017-2; andWHEREAS, the Elizabethtown Fire District has accepted and awarded ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? 3 hr JustSomeGuy 1
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 13 hr Be careful 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) 16 hr Auntie K 14
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. 21 hr laurie 2
Paris Theater (Sep '16) May 3 skeeter 14
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 30 Styxy6950 35
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC