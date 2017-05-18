Reports: Criminal investigation begins on 'lulus' for New York state legislators
State and federal law enforcement have requested records regarding the practice of paying state senators cash bonuses for positions they did not hold, according to the New York Times and New York Daily News. An unnamed source told the Daily News that the state comptroller's office got requests from the New York Attorney General's Office and a federal prosecutor "shortly after" news of the bonuses emerged last week.
