Report shows food insecurity rates in Jefferson, St. Lawrence Counties on the decline
Across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, as well as in several counties across the state, levels of food insecurity are on the decline. “Food insecurity” is a term coined by the United States Department of Agriculture to measure a lack of access to nutritionally adequate foods.
