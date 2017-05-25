Queen Elizabeth II, the world's most famous Syracuse fan
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom, visited with hospitalized victims of this week's horrific terrorist attack in Manchester, U.K. That, in and of itself is news. And there is no making light of what occurred on Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know where I can get an old DeWitt ...
|5 hr
|Thanks
|4
|FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL
|4
|Joe Allen, BI-SEXUAL (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Darryl
|2
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Thu
|Ts lover
|6
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|May 24
|Ifart
|24
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|May 23
|msingleton
|2
|Old Cicero High School
|May 20
|oldcar56
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC