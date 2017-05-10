Prized 2018 recruit cuts Syracuse bas...

Prized 2018 recruit cuts Syracuse basketball from list

Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Cam Reddish, who is arguably the most talented and explosive player in the 2018 class, has eliminated Syracuse from his list of schools, according to Pat Lawless. Class of 2018 wing Cameron Reddish tells me, he has cut his list down to Duke, Kentucky, Villanova, Miami, Arizona, Maryland, UConn & UCLA.

