Preet Bharara's hype fed corruption charges, Cor execs claim

Preet Bharara may be gone as U.S. Attorney, but his role as a crusading prosecutor figures prominently in the effort by two Syracuse-area businessmen to get federal corruption charges dismissed. Lawyers for Cor Development executives Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi say Bharara's high-profile media tactics - including tweets, news conferences and early morning perp walks -- deprived them of a fair hearing when corruption charges were presented to a grand jury last fall.

