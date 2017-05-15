Policy magazine asks readers: 'Is Syr...

Policy magazine asks readers: 'Is Syracuse necessary?'

A story from page 14 of the May issue of 'Governing Magazine' questions the feasibility of the Consensus consolidation plan (Katrina Tulloch That's the catchy headline on a feature story in this month's edition of "Governing Magazine," a periodical for policy wonks. Alan Ehrenhalt, a senior editor for the magazine, penned a lengthy critique of the plan to consolidate Syracuse and Onondaga County.

