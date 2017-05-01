Police: 'Armed' person' at Colgate wa...

Police: 'Armed' person' at Colgate was student with glue gun

5 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Officials at an upstate New York college say a lockdown prompted by reports of an armed person on campus was actually a student using a glue gun for an art project. Colgate University, in Hamilton, issued an alert on Twitter around 8 p.m. Monday saying there was an armed person at the campus center known as the Coop and that law enforcement was searching the building.

