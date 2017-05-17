Pentagon team will visit Syracuse to ...

Pentagon team will visit Syracuse to update families on search for POWs, MIAs

13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A team of U.S. Defense Department specialists plan to visit Syracuse on Saturday to update 170 family members from 11 states on efforts to find and identify the remains of missing military members killed in conflicts dating back to World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will meet with the families to discuss individual cases of their relatives, and in some cases collect DNA samples to aid in the identification process, said Sgt.

