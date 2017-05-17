Pentagon team will visit Syracuse to update families on search for POWs, MIAs
A team of U.S. Defense Department specialists plan to visit Syracuse on Saturday to update 170 family members from 11 states on efforts to find and identify the remains of missing military members killed in conflicts dating back to World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will meet with the families to discuss individual cases of their relatives, and in some cases collect DNA samples to aid in the identification process, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|23 hr
|What
|1
|Review: All In One Hair Studio (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Are You FOREAL
|36
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Wed
|GROSS
|3
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 13
|JustSomeGuy
|3
|Old Cicero High School
|May 11
|Pubert
|1
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|May 11
|Truth
|3
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|May 11
|joe
|15
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC