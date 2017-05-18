Patient hurt in jump at Auburn hospital; they send her to Syracuse instead of their ER
After a woman jumped two stories off its parking garage last month, Auburn Community Hospital called 911 and had an ambulance take the injured woman to a Syracuse hospital 30 miles away instead of caring for her in its own emergency room, an inspection report shows. The hospital has been cited for violating a federal patient anti-dumping law that prohibits hospitals from transferring patients to other hospitals without doing a medical screening exam to make sure they are stable for transfer.
