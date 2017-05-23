Outraged Syracuse taxpayer: We shouldn't have to pay teachers union pres. salary
An outraged taxpayer is suing the Syracuse City School District for paying the teachers union president's salary while she does union work. He is critical of a part of the district's collective bargaining agreement with the union, in which it agrees to pay the union president's salary.
