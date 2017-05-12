Onondaga County mayors, supervisors s...

Onondaga County mayors, supervisors say time is running out in shared-service push

10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Mayors and supervisors comprising the "majority" of Onondaga County elected officials gathered at the steps of the Onondaga County Courthouse on Wednesday to say they did not think there would be enough time to come up with a shared-service plan to cut costs across the county. A new state law signed in April by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requires a plan to be created by Aug. 1. (Patrick Lohmann SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Nearly two dozen Onondaga County mayors and supervisors said Wednesday they won't have enough time to craft a county-wide plan for sharing services by the deadline required in a state law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Syracuse Discussions

