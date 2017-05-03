Ohio LB Antwuan Johnson high on Syracuse football, plans to take official visit
Antwuan Johnson wears his Syracuse University hoodie so often, many of his peers at Dunbar High School believe the standout linebacker is already committed to the Orange. Johnson believes his bond with the SU coaching staff is stronger than any other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|skeeter
|14
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Tue
|I would stand in ...
|22
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|May 1
|Tired
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 30
|Styxy6950
|35
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|5
|Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ...
|Apr 28
|Sad shady Uticans
|1
|Lisa Martin
|Apr 28
|Yuppp
|7
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC