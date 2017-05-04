NYDOT warns I-690 drivers of 'significant' travel impacts from bridge project
If you drive Interstate 690 on the east side of Syracuse you might want to look for an alternative route for the next two years. The New York State Department of Transportation warns motorists that the $65 million Interstate 690 bridge replacement project will have a "significant impact" on travel on the east side of Syracuse during the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|7 hr
|bet
|2
|Wolf's Den
|21 hr
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|wad shooter
|4
|Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11)
|22 hr
|gay retard
|22
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Sat
|JustSomeGuy
|1
|Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc.
|Sat
|laurie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC