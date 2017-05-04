NYDOT warns I-690 drivers of 'signifi...

NYDOT warns I-690 drivers of 'significant' travel impacts from bridge project

If you drive Interstate 690 on the east side of Syracuse you might want to look for an alternative route for the next two years. The New York State Department of Transportation warns motorists that the $65 million Interstate 690 bridge replacement project will have a "significant impact" on travel on the east side of Syracuse during the project.

