North Carolina's response to NCAA tri...

North Carolina's response to NCAA tries to label scandal academic rather than athletic

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

North Carolina released its response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations on Thursday, arguing the issue is an academic scandal and not an athletic one. North Carolina released its latest response to the NCAA in the high-profile investigation into the school's athletes taking sub-standard classes for two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know where I can get an old DeWitt ... 1 hr Thanks 4
News FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16) 2 hr ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL 4
Joe Allen, BI-SEXUAL (Oct '10) 11 hr Darryl 2
ts melanie? (May '16) Thu Ts lover 6
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Wed Ifart 24
Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14) May 23 msingleton 2
Old Cicero High School May 20 oldcar56 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC