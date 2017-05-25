North Carolina's response to NCAA tries to label scandal academic rather than athletic
North Carolina released its response to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations on Thursday, arguing the issue is an academic scandal and not an athletic one. North Carolina released its latest response to the NCAA in the high-profile investigation into the school's athletes taking sub-standard classes for two decades.
