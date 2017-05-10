More apartments proposed for historic downtown Syracuse building
Congel said the six-story addition to the west side of the building would contain 40 apartments. The original portion of the building and an addition he completed last year on the east side of the building contain a total of 40 apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Anelli. BEWARE
|5 hr
|bet
|5
|Where are the most heroin Zombie$ found in syr
|14 hr
|Jbomb
|2
|help wanted new nightclub syracuse
|Mon
|STUDIO54
|1
|Wolf's Den
|May 7
|wad shooter
|2
|Trudy LeMay (Sep '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
|jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16)
|May 7
|wad shooter
|4
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 6
|JustSomeGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC