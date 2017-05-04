Mattydale man accused of stabbing cou...

Mattydale man accused of stabbing cousin nabbed returning to US; psych eval planned

A Mattydale man accused of stabbing his female cousin during a dispute at her East Syracuse residence will undergo a mental health exam. Todd Corron II, 26, fled the area after the March assault and made it to Canada, prosecutor Kerry Buske said today.

