Mattydale man accused of stabbing cousin nabbed returning to US; psych eval planned
A Mattydale man accused of stabbing his female cousin during a dispute at her East Syracuse residence will undergo a mental health exam. Todd Corron II, 26, fled the area after the March assault and made it to Canada, prosecutor Kerry Buske said today.
