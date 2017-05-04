Mahoney calls Miner's 'sanctuary' sta...

Mahoney calls Miner's 'sanctuary' stance a contrived...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

County Executive Joanie Mahoney called the ongoing conversation over Syracuse's status as a "sanctuary city" a manufactured controversy designed to score political points. Mahoney Friday suggested Mayor Stephanie Miner's declaration that Syracuse is a sanctuary is part of a campaign for higher office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 1 hr Be careful 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) 5 hr Auntie K 14
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. 10 hr laurie 2
Paris Theater (Sep '16) May 3 skeeter 14
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 30 Styxy6950 35
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Apr 29 Choicerocks 5
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC