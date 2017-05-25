Le Moyne College wins federal grant for low-income Syracuse students
Le Moyne College will be able to continue its Upward Bound program for low-income students enrolled in Syracuse schools after winning a new five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Le Moyne's Upward Bound program helps 84 Syracuse students at Corcoran, Henninger and Nottingham high schools prepare for and graduate from college.
