Lawyer: Lysander man killed girlfrien...

Lawyer: Lysander man killed girlfriend in sleep because she wouldn't say 'I love you'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Lysander man, who had a years-long relationship with a Canadian woman, killed her while she slept because she refused to return his love, a lawyer said today. David Schmidinger, 39, took a brick to Michelle Paterson's head while she slept in a Syracuse hotel room, then straddled her and strangled her, County Court Judge Robert Bauer said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) 25 min Auntie K 14
Cash for Cars/Price Right Auto/Clunker Junker etc. 4 hr laurie 2
Paris Theater (Sep '16) May 3 skeeter 14
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) May 2 I would stand in ... 22
Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09) Apr 30 Styxy6950 35
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Apr 29 Choicerocks 5
Usmail Electric of upstate Yorkville NY CAUGHT ... Apr 28 Sad shady Uticans 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC