Lawyer: Lysander man killed girlfriend in sleep because she wouldn't say 'I love you'

A Lysander man, who had a years-long relationship with a Canadian woman, killed her while she slept because she refused to return his love, a lawyer said today. David Schmidinger, 39, took a brick to Michelle Paterson's head while she slept in a Syracuse hotel room, then straddled her and strangled her, County Court Judge Robert Bauer said today.

