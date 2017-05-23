Jury hears opening statements in Syracuse night club murder trial

An Onondaga County jury heard opening statements this morning in the trial of a Syracuse man accused of shooting and killing Nathan Q. Chandler outside a North Salina Street night club in July 2016. Jaquey Bridges, 18, is facing up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted of murder and weapons charges in the death of Chandler outside the Transitions night club.

