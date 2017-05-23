Jury hears opening statements in Syra...

Jury hears opening statements in Syracuse night club murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An Onondaga County jury heard opening statements this morning in the trial of a Syracuse man accused of shooting and killing Nathan Q. Chandler outside a North Salina Street night club in July 2016. Jaquey Bridges, 18, is facing up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted of murder and weapons charges in the death of Chandler outside the Transitions night club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ts melanie? (May '16) 2 hr Love69xxxx 5
Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14) 18 hr msingleton 2
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mon Rocky roc 23
Old Cicero High School May 20 oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys May 19 Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC