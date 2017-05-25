Jurors begin deliberations Friday in Syracuse nightclub murder trial
Jurors are beginning their deliberations in the trial of Jaquey Bridges who is accused of fatal shooting of Nathan Q. Chandler in July 2016 near the Transitions 658 nightclub on North Salina Street in Syracuse. (Samantha House An Onondaga County jury will begin deliberations Friday morning in the trial of a Syracuse man accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Nathan Q. "Bo" Chandler outside a nightclub in July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Allen, BI-SEXUAL (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Darryl
|2
|Does anyone know where I can get an old DeWitt ...
|5 hr
|Thanks
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Thu
|Ts lover
|6
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Ifart
|24
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|May 23
|msingleton
|2
|Old Cicero High School
|May 20
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|May 19
|Ohh yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC