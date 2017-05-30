There are on the Outpatient Surgery Magazine story from Saturday May 27, titled Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for Double-Booking Complaints. In it, Outpatient Surgery Magazine reports that:

New York Supreme Court judge has sided with a neurosurgeon who said he was pressured to resign from his former employer because he voiced his concerns over double-booking , the controversial practice of running concurrent surgeries in multiple ORs. Earlier this month, New York Supreme Court Justice James P. Murphy awarded James Holsapple, MD, more than $88,275 in lost wages for being forced out of his job at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. Dr. Holsapple alleged the hospital took aim at his salary and stature in retaliation for raising objections to "unlawful medical practices" the hospital had permitted - specifically, letting a newly recruited spine specialist double-book surgeries in adjoining ORs.

