Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for Double-Booking Complaints
New York Supreme Court judge has sided with a neurosurgeon who said he was pressured to resign from his former employer because he voiced his concerns over double-booking , the controversial practice of running concurrent surgeries in multiple ORs. Earlier this month, New York Supreme Court Justice James P. Murphy awarded James Holsapple, MD, more than $88,275 in lost wages for being forced out of his job at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. Dr. Holsapple alleged the hospital took aim at his salary and stature in retaliation for raising objections to "unlawful medical practices" the hospital had permitted - specifically, letting a newly recruited spine specialist double-book surgeries in adjoining ORs.
#1 Monday May 29
Go to Saint Elizabeth's and see how many people are getting knee surgeries at the same time! Nothing like rushing through your procedure for more Profits!
