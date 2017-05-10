Joe Nicoletti hopes 5th time is a charm while fellow Democrats gear up to fight him
For Syracuse Democrats, there was an embarrassment of riches leading up to Saturday's mayoral endorsement -- seven candidates spread across a broad spectrum of demographics. While that pool may dwindle, September's primary still promises to be a grueling fight.
