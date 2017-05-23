Jeep flips, driver climbs out after c...

Jeep flips, driver climbs out after crash in downtown Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

At the sound of a bang, employees looked out of a downtown Syracuse office window and saw a Jeep tilting onto its side. A woman crashed her SUV around 7:15 a.m. Thursday on East Fayette Street near Bank Alley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ts melanie? (May '16) 8 hr Ts lover 6
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Wed Ifart 24
Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14) Tue msingleton 2
Old Cicero High School May 20 oldcar56 2
Any black dudes looking for white guys May 19 Ohh yea 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? May 19 JustSomeGuy 5
News Clinton Street office project clears hurdle May 17 What 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC