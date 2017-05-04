How Syracuse school district is responding to fight that led to staff injuries
The night after fights at Danforth Middle School sent one administrator to the hospital and injured two others, the staff held a peace circle. At Danforth and other schools in the city of Syracuse, issues of violence and misbehavior are handled through "restorative practices," designed to mend relationships instead of punish students.
