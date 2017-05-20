How much mercury-laden fish are CNY refugees eating from Onondaga Lake?
More than a year ago, a refugee resettlement worker told public officials that some refugees might be eating up to 40 meals a month made with fish caught in Onondaga Lake. Yet there's still no clear idea how much fish the refugees are eating, or how much mercury they may be absorbing, or what's the best way to prevent them from eating toxic fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|Ifart
|24
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|9 hr
|Love69xxxx
|5
|Review: Eibert H F Stringed Instruments (Apr '14)
|Tue
|msingleton
|2
|Old Cicero High School
|May 20
|oldcar56
|2
|Any black dudes looking for white guys
|May 19
|Ohh yea
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|May 19
|JustSomeGuy
|5
|Clinton Street office project clears hurdle
|May 17
|What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC