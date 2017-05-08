How can Democrats in suburbs, Washington D.C. help choose party's pick for Syracuse mayor?
When Syracuse's Democrats meet this weekend to pick their candidate for mayor, a handful of people who can't vote in November's mayoral election will get to help choose the party's candidate. Thanks to quirks in the political system, a family from Camillus, a couple in Washington D.C. and people in Salina and DeWitt will get a say in who the city's Democratic Committee endorses.
