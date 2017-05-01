Health care giant teams with Syracuse docs to serve poor
One of the nation's biggest Medicaid managed care companies is teaming up with a large medical practice with 40 offices in Central New York to make it easier for the poor to get health care. Molina Health Care Inc., a California company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange and specializes in Medicaid, Medicare and other government health insurance programs, is also working to open its own clinic in Syracuse by the end of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
