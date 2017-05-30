Garbage truck loses brakes, crashes i...

Garbage truck loses brakes, crashes into house in Upstate NY

Friday May 26 Read more: The Post-Standard

A garbage truck lost its brakes on a hill and crashed through a home near Utica, according to media reports. The accident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Friday, and local law enforcement is investigating, according to the Utica Observer-Dispatch .

