From Navy missile tech to iSchool: Syracuse University helps more veterans get degrees
Ten years ago, the most likely place to find Erik Newcome was hundreds of feet under the Pacific Ocean in a submarine off the coast of Seattle. On Sunday the Baldwinsville dad will graduate magna cum laude from Syracuse University.
