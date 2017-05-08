Former Rep. Dan Maffei: Members of Co...

Former Rep. Dan Maffei: Members of Congress don't always read bills

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Folders containing amendments to the GOP's "Obamacare" replacement bill are spread on a conference table on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2017, as members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee worked through the night. Former Rep. Dan Maffei, D-Syracuse, says members often rely on staff and experts to summarize the legal language in the bills and amendments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Anelli. BEWARE 2 hr pield 3
help wanted new nightclub syracuse 17 hr STUDIO54 1
Wolf's Den Sun wad shooter 2
Trudy LeMay (Sep '16) Sun wad shooter 4
jon rathbun section 3 guy is he gay? (Jun '16) Sun wad shooter 4
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) Sun gay retard 22
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Sat JustSomeGuy 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC