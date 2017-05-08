Former Rep. Dan Maffei: Members of Congress don't always read bills

Folders containing amendments to the GOP's "Obamacare" replacement bill are spread on a conference table on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2017, as members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee worked through the night. Former Rep. Dan Maffei, D-Syracuse, says members often rely on staff and experts to summarize the legal language in the bills and amendments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.