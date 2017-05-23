Flower baskets in downtown Syracuse mark 'unofficial start to summer'
The first basket of purple petunias went up at 9 a.m. outside the offices of the Downtown Security & Information Center, 440 S. Warren St. "The purple petunias are a symbol of the pride that our downtown constituents, neighbors and friends feel for their neighborhoods," said Merike Treier, executive director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, which has hung the baskets since 2011. "The hanging flower basket program has become a tradition to signal the start of summer in downtown Syracuse."
